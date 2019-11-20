CuriosityStream launches in India, will be available via Airtel Xstream

tech

CuriosityStream is launching in India courtesy of Airtel. CuriosityStream will be available in India through Airtel Xstream, the telco’s recently upgraded content platform.

For those unaware CuriosityStream is a non-fiction streaming service with documentaries on topics like space, art, volcanoes, history, travel, cars, architecture and dinosaurs. CuriosityStream was launched by John Hendricks, the founder and former chairman of Discovery. CuriosityStream will come bundled with Airtel Xstream for Airtel Thanks Gold and Platinum users. Users will get access to the entire catalogue of CuriosityStream along with exclusive originals.

Some of the popular CuriosityStream titles include Stephen Hawking’s ‘Favorite Places’, ‘Butterfly Effect: Gandhi-The Force of Willpower’, ‘David Attenborough’s Light on Earth’, ‘Asia’s Monarchies: Nepal’ and ‘Age of Big Cats’.

CuriosityStream can be accessed on the Airtel Xstream app and the website as well. Airtel Thanks users in the gold and platinum tiers will get complimentary access to CuriosityStream. Airtel revamped its Thanks programme earlier this year with three plans – silver, gold and platinum. Airtel Thanks gold users get access to Airtel TV and Wynk Music for free along with additional telecom benefits, premium content and financial services. Airtel Thanks platinum plan offers ‘VIP’ services like e-books, exclusive invites and priority access to events and sales.

CuriosityStream will also be available on the Airtel Xstream hybrid box and the Xstream smart stick. Airtel Xstream hybrid box and Xstream smart stick are both priced at Rs 3,999. Airtel Xstream offers a catalogue of over 400 live TV channels and over 10,000 movies and TV shows from content services like ZEE5, Hooq, Eros Now and HungamaPlay.