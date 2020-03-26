e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Cybersecurity experts create a team to take down coronavirus-related hacking

Cybersecurity experts create a team to take down coronavirus-related hacking

The cybersecurity group is called as COVID-19 CTI and includes people from over 40 countries, including professionals in senior positions at companies like Microsoft and Amazon.

tech Updated: Mar 26, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Cyber hacking
Cyber hacking(HT)
         

With loads of information hitting the web every second, it can be difficult to keep a track on everything including hacks against medical facilities and other frontline responders to the pandemic. So an international group of nearly 400 cybersecurity volunteers was formed on Wednesday to fight hacking related to the novel coronavirus, as per a report by Reuters.

The cybersecurity group is called as COVID-19 CTI and includes people from over 40 countries, including professionals in senior positions at companies like Microsoft and Amazon.

One of four initial managers of COVID-19 CTI, Marc Rogers, said that besides safeguarding the medical facilities from hacks, the group is already working on hacks of health organizations, as per the report.

Rogers adds that they are also planning to make communication networks and services safe since more people have started working from home.

As per the report, COVID-19 CTI is using its web of contacts in internet infrastructure providers to curb garden-variety phishing attacks and another financial crime that is using the fear of COVID-19 or the desire for information on it to trick regular internet users. “I’ve never seen this volume of phishing,” Rogers said. “I am literally seeing phishing messages in every language known to man.”

It has been mentioned that coronavirus-related phishing messages encourage people to enter passwords or other sensitive information on websites that are controlled by the attackers. The information is then used to take control of the user’s bank, email or other accounts.

Rogers reportedly said that the group has already fixed a software vulnerability that spread malicious software. The details were however, not revealed. It has been added that law enforcement is also cooperating and is collaborating with the team on recognising the vastness of the threat. “I have never seen this level of cooperation,” Rogers said. “I hope it continues afterwards, because it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

With inputs from Reuters.

top news
In Kabul gurdwara attack, India was real target; Islamic State just a front: Intel
In Kabul gurdwara attack, India was real target; Islamic State just a front: Intel
Covid-19 updates: Unemployment numbers rises to above 3.3 million in US
Covid-19 updates: Unemployment numbers rises to above 3.3 million in US
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘Indian govt helped a lot’: Israel praises India for evacuations
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
‘No hard evidence of community transmissions yet in India’, says govt
Covid-19: PM Modi directs ministries to scale production of medical equipment
Covid-19: PM Modi directs ministries to scale production of medical equipment
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
COAI wants you to use data responsibly during Covid-19 lockdown
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
3 prolific cricketers who never played in a World Cup
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
‘Lockdown alone will not extinguish COVID-19’: WHO lists steps to fight virus
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 Lockdown in UPToday SensexGlobal coronavirus death tollAmitabh Bachchan on CoronavirusCOVID-19 Impact on Zomato

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech