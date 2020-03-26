Cybersecurity experts create a team to take down coronavirus-related hacking

tech

With loads of information hitting the web every second, it can be difficult to keep a track on everything including hacks against medical facilities and other frontline responders to the pandemic. So an international group of nearly 400 cybersecurity volunteers was formed on Wednesday to fight hacking related to the novel coronavirus, as per a report by Reuters.

The cybersecurity group is called as COVID-19 CTI and includes people from over 40 countries, including professionals in senior positions at companies like Microsoft and Amazon.

One of four initial managers of COVID-19 CTI, Marc Rogers, said that besides safeguarding the medical facilities from hacks, the group is already working on hacks of health organizations, as per the report.

Rogers adds that they are also planning to make communication networks and services safe since more people have started working from home.

As per the report, COVID-19 CTI is using its web of contacts in internet infrastructure providers to curb garden-variety phishing attacks and another financial crime that is using the fear of COVID-19 or the desire for information on it to trick regular internet users. “I’ve never seen this volume of phishing,” Rogers said. “I am literally seeing phishing messages in every language known to man.”

It has been mentioned that coronavirus-related phishing messages encourage people to enter passwords or other sensitive information on websites that are controlled by the attackers. The information is then used to take control of the user’s bank, email or other accounts.

Rogers reportedly said that the group has already fixed a software vulnerability that spread malicious software. The details were however, not revealed. It has been added that law enforcement is also cooperating and is collaborating with the team on recognising the vastness of the threat. “I have never seen this level of cooperation,” Rogers said. “I hope it continues afterwards, because it’s a beautiful thing to see.”

