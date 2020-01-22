Dahi-light of the day: Samsung has a fridge that makes curd for you

Jan 22, 2020

After mastering smartphones, TVs, ACs, washing machines and normal fridges, that you know, like talk to you, Samsung has now decided that it is going to master the perfect curd.

The Curd Maestro Refrigerator, in Samsung’s words, not just preserves your food but also prepares it. Not all of it, but the curd at least. “For generation, curd has been an essential condiment paired with varied Indian recipes across geographies; but curd preparation is demanding,” Samsung explained in their announcement.

To address the “pain points of daily curd making” Samsung has brought you the Curd Maestro that also comes with a recommendation from the National Diary Research Institute (NDRI). The Curd Maestro can prepare curd in five to six hours – five hours for soft curd and six hours for thick curd. All you need to do is to boil the milk, cool it and mix the curd culture manually. The Curd Maestro will ferment it for you and will also store it.

Since the entire process happens in a controlled environment, you can get the same quality of curd no matter what the season.

Curd Maestro refrigerators come with Samsung’s Smart Convertible 5 in 1 Twin Cooling technology and will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre and 336-litre capacities.

All this ease comes for a price, obviously. The Curd Maestro models will be priced between Rs 30,990 and Rs 45,990.