Dark Mode to hide online status: 5 features that will make WhatsApp more interesting

WhatsApp is the most popular messaging app globally with over 1.5 billion users. WhatsApp regularly adds new features to the app for Android, iOS and desktop platforms. The Facebook-owned company also works on several features in beta, some of which make it to stable release.

While WhatsApp has many nifty features for users, there are some which can make the app more interesting. Some of these features include dark mode which WhatsApp is reportedly working on. Including this we take a look at four more features that will make WhatsApp more interesting and convenient.

Dark Mode

Dark mode on WhatsApp has been rumoured since last year. There have been sightings of dark mode on WhatsApp beta as well. With dark mode turned on WhatsApp there’s a dark grey coloured background. The icons and headings are all highlighted in WhatsApp’s signature green colour while the sub texts are visible in white colour.

This feature isn’t available on public beta for WhatsApp as yet. There’s no word on its official release either but it would be a much needed UI change for WhatsApp. Dark mode is available on apps like YouTube, Twitter and Messenger.

Hide online status

WhatsApp gives users the maximum possibilities of privacy on the app. Users can hide their last seen, and read receipts on WhatsApp. But even with these features turned on, WhatsApp still shows online status of users. Enabling this feature would give users complete control over their activity on WhatsApp.

Full size images

WhatsApp is the easiest and most convenient platform to send photos. Over the years, WhatsApp has improved photo sharing with albums, contact shortcuts, and increasing the number of items. One thing that has remained constant is reducing the image resolution of photos.

WhatsApp automatically reduces the file size of photos which reduces the resolution. While this makes for faster file sharing, it leads to fine details being hidden from photos.

Cross-platform backup

Using the same WhatsApp account on different devices is pretty easy and fast. WhatsApp lets users backup their chats and restore them on the next device they switch to. While this feature is very convenient, one issue is with switching from Android and iOS. On Android WhatsApp chats are backed up on Google Drive and iCloud for iPhone users.

For users switching from Android to iPhone or vice-versa, they lose all their backed up chats. Since Apple is pretty strict with user data it’s understandable that chats are saved only on iCloud. However this leads to inconvenience for cross-platform users.

WhatsApp Pay

WhatsApp started testing UPI-based payments in India last year. WhatsApp Pay is still running on beta with an official launch awaited. Sending and receiving money is as easy and simple as sharing a photo. Users need to create or link their UPI account on WhatsApp to start payments on the app.

WhatsApp is yet to roll out this feature officially for everyone to use it in India. WhatsApp plans to roll out its payments system globally.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 16:36 IST