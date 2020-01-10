Dark mode to self-destruct messages: 5 features that make Telegram more interesting than WhatsApp

tech

Telegram is an online messaging app similar to WhatsApp. Users can send text messages and media files through this app.

Telegram is cloud-based and claims that it prioritizes security and speed. It was launched in 2003 and has around 200 million active monthly users.

We take a look at five features that are available on Telegram, but not on WhatsApp.

Dark Mode

Telegram offers two types of dark modes on its mobile app -- night and tinted night. The app automatically switches to the dark mode if the phone is put on the same, else the user can also independently switch the interface theme to night mode or tinted night mode.

The interface in night mode appears in black colour. In the tinted night mode, the interface can be seen in a dark tinted shade of the colour chosen.

In order to enable the dark mode on Telegram, follow these steps:

· Open Telegram app

· Tap on the Settings icon

· Go to Appearance

· Select between night or tinted night mode

Secret Chat

There is a separate Secret Chat section on Telegram, which as the company claims leaves no trace on its servers. The user can set self-destruct timers on messages that range from one second to one week. The messages sent on a secret chat cannot be forwarded. If a screenshot of the chat is taken then a notification will pop in the chat window.

To chat in the secret chat mode, following steps need to be followed:

· Open Telegram App

· Select the person with whom you want to chat

· After the chat window opens, click on the name banner of the recipient

· A dropdown will appear, choose the ‘i’ icon

· Info page will open, tap on ‘start secret chat’

· You will be taken on a new chat window where a ‘lock’ symbol can be seen before the name of the recipient, which means that the message you will send or receive in that window will be in the secret chat mode.

Add users nearby

Telegram lets users add people nearby. The company claims that this feature is more useful when several people meet. To use this particular option, users need to follow these steps:

· Open Telegram App

· Go to Contacts section

· Tap on ‘Add People Nearby’

· Telegram will begin scanning people nearby

· Once scanned, a list of people with their profile pictures will appear.

Bigger group capacity

A normal group capacity on Telegram is 200, after which the group gets transformed into a ‘Super Group’. The number of people that can be added in a Super Group is 5,000. Furthermore, Super Group has some more features than a normal group. The maximum number of people that can be added on a WhatsApp group is only 256.

Unlimited Storage Capacity

Telegram provides unlimited storage, which basically means text messages, images, media files and documents will be saved on the app’s cloud. The user can log out and log in as many times as he or she wants from any number of devices simultaneously without losing any data.