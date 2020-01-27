Dating through Tinder? You should know about these safety features

tech

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 20:58 IST

Dating app Tinder recently announced a host of features for user safety. Come January 28, Match Group that owns Tinder will roll out Noonlight’s advanced technology for users in the US among other features.

Integration with Noonlight

Noonlight app uses technology to enable safety and emergency response capabilities. It allows users to quickly get help in any situation, without requiring a 911 call or the ability to talk or text.

Suppose you swiped right on Tinder and went for a date but started feeling unsafe while you were out with the person, there is a safety measure at your disposal now.

To avoid such situations, Tinder has integrated with Noonlight. Users of the dating app can now share details about their upcoming dates with the help of Noonlight’s Timeline feature.

Tinder users will be able to share whom they are meeting, where they are meeting and when they are meeting their date.

After sharing these details with the Noonlight help, one can easily and discreetly trigger emergency services if he/she feels uneasy or needs any kind of assistance.

Photo verification feature on Tinder

Tinder is also introducing Photo Verification feature that will ensure that photos posted by people on the app are not fake.

The feature will enable self-authentication through a number of real-time posed selfies. These photos will be compared and matched with the profile picture with the help of human-assisted AI (artificial intelligence) technology.

All the verified profiles will display a blue tick or blue checkmark that will allow other users on the app to trust their authenticity.

In-app Tinder Safety Centre

Tinder will provide its users with a comprehensive Safety Centre that is constantly updated to provide members information regarding the latest resources and tools available. According to Tinder, the content within the Safety Centre will be personalised to provide relevant experience for daters.

Offensive Message feature on Tinder

The app is rolling out a feature that will keep a check on offensive messages being sent to you.

‘Does This Bother You?’ will be powered by machine learning and aided by the Tinder community, giving more teeth to users.

If a user responds ‘yes’ to the pop-up ‘Does This Bother You?’ on receiving a potentially inappropriate message from any of the matches, they will get the option to report the person for their behaviour.

The same technology will also do the work on Undo with the help of which users will be asked if they would like to take back a message containing potentially offensive language before sending it to someone.

In-app alert for LGBTQ users

A safety feature, Traveler Alert, has been designed to protect and inform members of the LGBTQ community from risks.

The Traveler Alert feature will educate and warn users about the potential dangers people from the LGBTQ community are likely to face.

Following the update, Tinder users who identify as LGBTQ will no longer automatically appear on the dating app when they open it. As soon as the alert is activated, users will have the choice to remain hidden while in that location or opt into making their profile public so that they can connect with new people.