Deaf New Yorker sues Pornhub, Redtube and YouPorn for lack of closed captions

Yaroslav Suris has filed a 23-page complaint against Pornhub, Redtube and YouPorn and their Canadian parent company MindGeek in Brooklyn federal court

tech Updated: Jan 18, 2020 14:05 IST
Now we’ve heard everything! According to an AFP report, a deaf man from New York has filed a class action lawsuit against three pornographic websites on the grounds that “he cannot enjoy their content fully without closed captions”.
Now we’ve heard everything! According to an AFP report, a deaf man from New York has filed a class action lawsuit against three pornographic websites on the grounds that “he cannot enjoy their content fully without closed captions”.

Yaroslav Suris has filed a 23-page complaint against Pornhub, Redtube and YouPorn and their Canadian parent company MindGeek in Brooklyn federal court. Suris argued that all these sites had violated an “anti-discrimination law called the Americans with Disabilities Act”.

In his complaint, Suris named several “racy-sounding” videos that he wanted to watch in October last year and this month.

“Without closed captioning, deaf and hard of hearing people cannot enjoy video content on the defendants’ websites while the general public can,” Suris wrote in his 23-page complaint.

Suris said that “he wants the porn sites to provide closed captioning and is also seeking undisclosed damages and interests”.

However, this is not Suris’ first lawsuit. He has sued Fox News over similar violations.

Pornhub Vice President Corey Price sent AFP a statement “asserting that the website does in fact have a closed captions category and provided a link to it”.

