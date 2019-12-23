Death-style game mode to snow in Erangel: Here are new updates in PUBG Mobile

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 13:25 IST

The last few months saw a bunch of new gameplay modes being added to PUBG Mobile. There has been the Payload mode that incorporates helicopters and rocket launchers, as well as the incorporation of zombies and vehicular warfare in the game.

A recent gameplay video on YouTube page Catch, which showcases PUBG related content, highlighted that the gameplay is incorporating drones. According to the video, the drones seem to be surveying the area from the top to locate enemies. Seemingly, only hovers in the air and gives a live feed of the surroundings to players and is devoid of any firepower.

Other updates, according to PUBG Mobile Patch Notes 0.16.0, made available starting December 11, include:

RageGear: A Death Race-style game mode, players are divided into two teams and randomly assigned as the driver or shooters. They have to win by destroying enemy vehicles. Each vehicle is installed with powerful weapons, including the mounted Gatling and RPG as well as a mounted Shotgun. There are two modes, the TDM mode, where players have to destroy an enemy vehicle for a point and the team that achieves the target score first wins. The second mode is the Pick Up Mode, where the team that collects the required number of Point Crates first wins.

Classic Mode-Snow Paradise: Snowy sections to Erangel have been added, with players getting a chance to enter Snow Paradise when queuing for Erangel in Classic mode. Once players enter the match, they can take cable cars to snow mountains and play freestyle snowboarding as well.

The new update also incorporates a few bug fixes as well. They fixed a bug where two sides of a building window in Miramar were inconsistent. They also fixed a bug in Miramar that could cause players to become stuck in a confined space and in Vikendi, which caused players become stuck in stones.

EvoGround-Loadout: A loadout feature has been added where players can now enter the Armory system from the Team Deathmatch Selection screen and access the inventory screen to edit weapons they want to bring into a match. Variety of weapons also increase with Evo Level.

Also, a button has been added which allows players to switch from FPP (first person) to TPP (third person) in Classic, Arcade and Training grounds.

The update also includes a number of healing features as well.

According to PUBG, the update requires around 0.67 GB of storage space on Android and iOS for users who have installed the older version.