Delhi government launches Covid-19 chatbot on WhatsApp

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:41 IST

The Delhi government has launched a Covid-19 helpline chatbot on WhatsApp. Similar to other Covid-19 chatbots, this one too will keep users informed on the latest developments around the pandemic.

The Delhi government’s Covid-19 helpline can be accessed by saving the number +91 88000 07722, and texting the word ‘Hi’ via WhatsApp. Through this helpline, users will get updated information on coronavirus from the Health and Family Welfare department of Govt. of NCT, Delhi.

Users can get information on coronavirus prevention measures, symptoms, other helpline numbers and ways to tackle it. This WhatsApp chatbot will also inform users on how to apply for e-passes in Delhi amid the lockdown.

“The Delhi Govt. is happy to partner with WhatsApp to establish a dedicated Coronavirus helpline for its residents to ensure that all your queries related to Coronavirus are answered with credible and accurate information. We are doing everything we can to keep our citizens safe in these challenging times and urge everyone to stay indoors and ensure they rely only on verified channels of information,” Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi said on the launch.

This Covid-19 WhatsApp chatbot is the latest to join a series of helplines available on the messaging platform. Other state helpline chatbots on WhatsApp include Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala. There’s also a central MyGov Corona help desk on WhatsApp launched by the Indian government. The World Health Organisation (WHO) is also available on the messaging app. WhatsApp said it plans to launch Covid-19 chatbots for more states in the coming days.