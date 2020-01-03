Delhi Metro free WiFi: How to connect and start browsing in 3 easy steps

tech

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 13:06 IST

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) recently launched their free high-speed WiFi service on the Airport Express Line and you can start browsing the very moment you get on board the line. This is the first time Delhi Metro has provided WiFi services on moving trains.

Here’s what you need to do to log in and start browsing:

1.Go to your WiFi settings from the smartphone menu and look for “METROWIFI_FREE”. Log in.

2.Once you log in there will be a prompt for you to sign in to “METROWIFI_FREE”. You need to click on the notification and put in your phone number.

3.Once you do that you will get an OTP sent to your phone. Type in the OTP on the sign-in page and you are good to go.

The Airport Line on the Delhi Metro has six stations – New Delhi, Shivaji Stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, IGI Airport and Dwarka Sector 21. You can use the free WiFi while you are commuting between these stations over 22.7 kms

Mind you, you can only use this WiFi while you are commuting. This is not going to work while you are at the station or waiting for the train on the platform.

The stations have separate WiFi connections, you can try using those while you are waiting for your train. You have to log in to those as well just the way you did for the WiFi on the train. And here’s how you do that:

1.Search for “Our DMRC Free Wi-Fi”.

2.Log in and sign up with your phone number.

3.Type in the OTP you receive to start browsing.

This free WiFi service from Delhi Metro is available at all of the 50 stations on the Blue Line. DMRC first launched WiFi services in the six metro stations on the Airport Express Line in 2016. In 2017 they followed it up with offering WiFi on the Blue Line.

Delhi Metro plans to introduce free Wi-Fi in metro coaches of other corridors as well in the future so you might just need to wait a bit. DMRC had tied up with a consortium led by Techno Sat Communications to provide this free service in 2016 and the partnership continues.