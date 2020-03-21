e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Delhi Police confirms this coronavirus notice is fake on Twitter

Delhi Police confirms this coronavirus notice is fake on Twitter

The notice states that on March 22, 2020, those who are found to be roaming around in Delhi without a big reason, those opening shops or those trying to go outside the city, they will be fined.

tech Updated: Mar 21, 2020 17:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Police personnel with their faces covered as a precaution against coronavirus stand guard.
Police personnel with their faces covered as a precaution against coronavirus stand guard.(Hindustan Times)
         

Amidst all the news regarding the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus government authorities, celebrities and popular personalities have been asking people to stay inside their houses. But there’s a notice said to come from Delhi Police that is making rounds on the internet. The notice states that on March 22, 2020, those who are found to be roaming around in Delhi without a big reason, those opening shops or those trying to go outside the city, they will be fined by Rs 11,000 as staying outside will lead to nothing but spreading of the virus even more. However, it is fake.

On March 21, the official Twitter handle of DCP South Delhi posted that this particular notice from Delhi Police is a fake and the department has not issued any such notice. “We have spotted this fake notice being circulated purportedly issued by Delhi Police. We have NOT issued any such advisory on imposition of a fine on March 22. Please tell your family and friends that this is FALSE & FAKE.” However, in other tweets the handle does ask people to avoid going out knowing that there’s a risk.  

On the other hand, the Indian government is also encouraging everyone to stay inside till the situation is in control. It has launched a WhatsApp chatbot called MyGov Corona Helpdesk’ that will provide you with information you need. The chatbot has been developed and implemented by Haptik. Since most people use WhatsApp on a daily basis, a WhatsApp chatbot is an easy and convenient way to get information you need without having to search online or go ask a doctor.

Shared by NPPA-India’s (National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority of India) official Twitter handle, the number you need to save is - 9013151515.

top news
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Kejriwal doesn’t rule out Delhi lockdown, restricts gatherings to 5 people
Covid-19 LIVE| India reports 283 confirmed coronavirus cases
Covid-19 LIVE| India reports 283 confirmed coronavirus cases
‘Unnecessary travels will not help you, stay home’: PM Modi’s appeal
‘Unnecessary travels will not help you, stay home’: PM Modi’s appeal
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
No trains, metros, buses: Here is how India is gearing up for Janta Curfew on March 22
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Tata Motors ready to halt Pune plant if coronavirus concerns deepen
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Coronavirus in India: Who have to get tested for Covid-19? ICMR issues guidelines
Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid coronavirus scare
Mary Kom breaks quarantine protocol amid coronavirus scare
Gavaskar explains why Dhoni might not make it into India’s T20 WC squad
Gavaskar explains why Dhoni might not make it into India’s T20 WC squad
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreakCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19KajolToday SensexDelhi gang rape convicts2012 Delhi gang rape case

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech