Delhi Police has safety tips for Google Pay, Paytm, other payment app users

tech Updated: Feb 04, 2020 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
According to reports, there has been an alarming rise in cybercrimes related to e-wallets and payment apps like Paytm, Google Pay etc. Paytm also recently cautioned its users about KYC fraud. (Reuters)
         

“Pls (please) don’t trust any SMS sent on blocking your Paytm account or suggestion to do a KYC. These are fraudsters…” said Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma in a social media post.

Google has also issued an advisory asking all their Google Pay users to keep their UPI PIN secret, download only trusted apps and only use Google Pay to speak to customer support if necessary.

Delhi Police has issued an advisory from its official Twitter handle that furnishes payment app users with a list of things not to do while using e-wallets/payment apps.  

Delhi Police’s instructions are as follows:

1. Don’t click on any link sent in any message

2. Don’t install any App on caller’s advice

3. Don’t do even a Rs.1 transaction

4. Don’t call on number given in KYC SMS

Delhi Police also warned users to be vary of fraudulent phone calls and advised people to not share any financial details with callers, not take part in any transactions via calls, not install any app on their advice.

If you are using any of the e-wallets or payment apps you must remember that they will not ask you for bank details via SMS nor will they be calling you to ask for it. In fact, you should not share any back details over call or SMS with your bank either.

