Dell Inspiron 5480, 5580 laptops launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Dell India on Friday launched two new “Inspiron 5000” series laptops with next-gen Intel chips and Dell Cinema software for an immersive experience.

The 14-inch Dell Inspiron 5480 laptop starts at Rs 36,990 while the 15-inch Dell Inspiron 5580 will begin from Rs 37,990, the company said in a statement.

“Tech-savvy users who know how to get the maximum from their notebook and are looking for style statements when it comes to personal technology will surely appreciate these machines,” said Alen Joe Jose, Director-Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell India. ALSO READ: Dell Inspiron 15 5575 review

The laptops run on Whiskey Lake 8th Generation Intel Core in i3, i5 & i7 processor variants, with up to 32GB of DDR4 memory, full HD anti-glare IPS display and the Dell Cinema software for personal theatre experience.

Weighing 1.48 kg (starting), the two variants come with narrow borders that emphasize the screen and help minimise distractions.

A three-sided narrow border is available on the 14-inch and a 2-sided narrow border on the 15-inch variant.

For users who collaborate on video, there is a miniaturised, 4-element lens webcam on the 14-inch option that utilises “Temporal Noise Reduction” to increas image quality, even in the low-light conditions, said the company.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 16:45 IST