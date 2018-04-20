Dell launches AMD Ryzen-powered Inspiron 15 notebook in India

To elevate the entertainment experience for its users, Dell on Friday announced that it is bringing AMD Ryzen processor with “Radeon RX Vega Graphics” to its “Inspiron” portfolio.

The “Inspiron 15” (5575) is the latest addition to Dell’s portfolio which is powered by AMD Ryzen to deliver fast responsiveness and reliable performance.

The notebook is available in India at a starting price of Rs 38,990 for R3 and Rs 49,990 for R5 on www.dell.co.in.

It will be available across the country on Dell exclusive stores and large format retailers from April 25.

“The combination of Dell and AMD Ryzen will be a game changer in the category of mainstream notebooks,” Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell India, said in a statement.

“AMD brings a legacy of high-performance computing, graphics and visualisation technologies and with this league of Ryzen’s powerful processing capabilities, personal computing will be more enjoyable,” Jose added.

Highlights Ryzen 7 2700U Mobile Processor with RadeonTM RX Vega10 Graphics

Ryzen 5 2500U Mobile Processor with RadeonTM Vega8 Graphics

Ryzen 3 2200U Mobile Processor with RadeonTM Vega3 Graphics

HD and FHD anti-glare screen displays

Waves MaxxAudio Pro, a professional-grade control panel

Up to 7 hours 26 minutes of Mobile Mark 14 battery life with DPST enabled

Dell Inspiron 15 (5575) delivers a fully immersive entertainment experience.

It has anti-glare HD and FHD display, Dell Cinema with built-in speakers tuned with Waves MaxxAudio Pro software and advanced processing to deliver studio-quality sound as well as a lag-free video streaming experience with SmartByte, a connection optimiser.

The device -- available in platinum silver, sparkling white, recon blue -- is 22.7mm thick and 2.2 kg in weight and offers up to seven hours of battery life.