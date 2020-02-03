Desktop Goose unleashes mayhem on computer screens

tech

Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:52 IST

Back in September 2019, House House developed a game called Untitled Goose, where the player is a goose who is let loose on an unsuspecting village. A new app called Desktop Goose, which is almost a tribute to the original game, might allow users to experience the terror of the bird without actually playing it.

Not actually affiliated to the game or the developers, the app has been developed by Samperson and sees the namesake bird waddle through the computer ruining your desktop.

It honks, steals and even drags distracting messages into the computer screen, revealed a report in Geek.com.

Samperson took to Twitter to share a short clip of the goose, alongside the caption, “I made a goose that destroys your computer.”

In the video, the creator first explains that he made a goose for the desktop before saying that it “tracks mud everywhere” steals the mouse, brings gift and brings messages as well.

I made a goose that destroys your computer

Download it free here: https://t.co/s81jWfJqfD pic.twitter.com/cCGdoOYW1Y — Samperson (@SamNChiet) January 29, 2020

According to a report in Wired, it took game developer Chiet a couple of days to create Desktop Goose. It got downloaded over 500 times on Itch.Io within one-and-half hour of its release.

I left it on for 30 minutes and when I came back my computer looked like this pic.twitter.com/g0ZmOgtOAu — Lucas Rizzotto ✈️ 🇪🇬 (@_LucasRizzotto) January 29, 2020

Hmm yes, I have made a mistake pic.twitter.com/LP93oPcSve — #TokoyamiForPersona6 (@MrFagigly) January 30, 2020

The Verge reported that one can even customise Desktop Goose to add their choice of images, GIFs, and memes one wants the goose to drag onto the screen. To evict the goose from the Windows PC one simply needs to hold the Esc key.

ALSO READ: Smartphone gamer? Here are some accessories to improve your PUBG, CoD gameplay

The report further quoted Chiet as saying that he is a fan of things that are “delightfully ridiculous” and explained that it is a little assistant whose sole purpose is to get in the way of one’s work.

A number of users took to Twitter to comment on Desktop Goose. One said it was the first time he had “ever intentionally downloaded a virus”.

ALSO READ: PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is coming soon: Here’s what to expect

Another said, “I put this magic goose on all of my work computers... my coworker (and also my boss) can’t stop laughing (and some of them are a bit angry).”