e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 03, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Desktop Goose unleashes mayhem on computer screens

Desktop Goose unleashes mayhem on computer screens

The goose “tracks mud everywhere” steals the mouse, brings gift and brings messages as well.

tech Updated: Feb 03, 2020 18:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Desktop Goose chases mud everywhere
Desktop Goose chases mud everywhere(Sam Chiet)
         

Back in September 2019, House House developed a game called Untitled Goose, where the player is a goose who is let loose on an unsuspecting village. A new app called Desktop Goose, which is almost a tribute to the original game, might allow users to experience the terror of the bird without actually playing it.

Not actually affiliated to the game or the developers, the app has been developed by Samperson and sees the namesake bird waddle through the computer ruining your desktop.

It honks, steals and even drags distracting messages into the computer screen, revealed a report in Geek.com.

Samperson took to Twitter to share a short clip of the goose, alongside the caption, “I made a goose that destroys your computer.”

In the video, the creator first explains that he made a goose for the desktop before saying that it “tracks mud everywhere” steals the mouse, brings gift and brings messages as well.  

According to a report in Wired, it took game developer Chiet a couple of days to create Desktop Goose. It got downloaded over 500 times on Itch.Io within one-and-half hour of its release.

 

 

The Verge reported that one can even customise Desktop Goose to add their choice of images, GIFs, and memes one wants the goose to drag onto the screen. To evict the goose from the Windows PC one simply needs to hold the Esc key.

ALSO READ: Smartphone gamer? Here are some accessories to improve your PUBG, CoD gameplay

The report further quoted Chiet as saying that he is a fan of things that are “delightfully ridiculous” and explained that it is a little assistant whose sole purpose is to get in the way of one’s work.

A number of users took to Twitter to comment on Desktop Goose. One said it was the first time he had “ever intentionally downloaded a virus”.

ALSO READ: PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update is coming soon: Here’s what to expect

Another said, “I put this magic goose on all of my work computers... my coworker (and also my boss) can’t stop laughing (and some of them are a bit angry).”

tags
top news
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
PM Modi sets up GoM to oversee Indian response to coronavirus challenge
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
In NIA probe against Davinder Singh, former J-K MLA to be questioned soon
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar for sharing stage with Amit Shah
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
‘Take a dip in Yamuna like PM Modi and CM Yogi’: Shah challenges Kejriwal
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Agarwal for ODIs, Gill for Tests after Rohit ruled out of New Zealand tour
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
Budget 2020 won’t drag Indian economy out of worst slowdown, say economists
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
China lauds ‘iron ally’ Pak for not evacuating stranded from Wuhan
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
Yogi govt arrests 108 PFI members in 4 days over anti-CAA protest violence
trending topics
NIAShoaib AkhtarSamsung Galaxy ZDelhi Election candidatesDeepika PadukoneFilmfare Awards

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech