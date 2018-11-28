Detel launches 19-inch LCD TV in India for just Rs 3,999

Detel Mobile and Accessories, which claims to be the world’s most economical feature phone brand, Tuesday launched its cheapest LCD TV priced at Rs 3,999 and said it is eying Rs 100 crore revenue this fiscal on the back of growing TV sales.

“After launching most economical feature phone priced at Rs 299 in August last year..we want to make smart TVs affordable and available across the country. There is a huge vacuum in the market for affordable TVs...we are all set to fill this gap,” Yogesh Bhatia, Managing Director, S G Corporate Mobility (the parent firm of Detel) told PTI.

It claims its 19-inch D1 LCD TV priced at Rs 3,999 is the world’s most economical TV.

“We have always created products to be present (in categories) where no other brand is present. We aim to reach to the remotest parts of the country. We are looking at Rs 100 crore revenue this fiscal and TV will play an important role,” he added.

The company had reported revenue of Rs 50 crore in the previous fiscal. Detel at present offers about 10 models of TV of different screen sizes and features ranging from 24-65 inch. ALSO READ: Here’s how you can make your existing TV ‘smart’, without spending a bomb

In February this year, Detel expanded its product basket with entry into consumer durables segment and launched a range of affordable smart TVs priced in the range of Rs 9,999 to Rs 17,999.

Bhatia said the company will also explore entry into more product categories in the consumer electronics space in the near future. He, however, did not share the details. Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO review: Value-for-money smart TV at Rs 29,999

First Published: Nov 28, 2018 15:10 IST