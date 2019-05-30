Detel launches cheapest LED TV in India, priced at Rs 3,699

Just in time for the Cricket World Cup 2019, Detel’s new TV comes at a dirt cheap price of Rs 3,699. Claimed to be the cheapest TV in India, Detel D1 Star is now available for sale in India.

Detel D1 Star can be purchased via the Detel’s smartphone app and B2BAdda website for distributors and partners. The 17-inch LED TV offers a display resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Detel D1 Star comes with connectivity options like one HDMI, USB and VGA ports. There are two speakers on each side of the TV. Overall, Detel D1 Star sports 10W speakers and 5Wx2 speakers.

This isn’t the first ‘economical TV’ from Detel, with the first of its kind launched last November. Detel also holds the position for the cheapest LCD TV priced at Rs 3,999. Prior to entering the affordable category for TVs, Detel launched the cheapest feature phone at Rs 299.

“Our mission stays intact and we are grateful that Indians around nooks and corners of the country accepted and appreciated our product Detel D1. We will continue to strive hard in order to make change in the lives of unconnected people. Every product of ours has a different objective to fill in the gaps in the ecosystem,” Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, MD, Detel said.

Detel also announced cricket world cup offers on its existing lineup of LED TVs. Detel’s tie-up with Pine Labs allows credit card holders to purchase TVs with no down payments. The company is also offering 6 months interest free EMIs with a down payment of 35%. Detel LED TVs also come with 1 year of warranty and additional warranty of 1 year for the LED panel.

First Published: May 30, 2019 13:41 IST