Digital Detox: Check out Google’s six new Digital Wellbeing apps

Updated: Oct 30, 2019 17:25 IST

Google introduced ‘Digital Wellbeing’ last year with Android 9 Pie. The search giant started a move to help users take a digital break from their smartphones. It recently launched six new Digital Wellbeing apps which are part of ‘Experiments with Google’.

The new experimental apps from Google include Paper Phone, Desert Island, Unlock Clock, Morph, Post Box and We Flip. All these apps are available to download on Google Play Store.

Paper Phone

The most popular and truly experimental of the list would be the ‘Paper Phone’ which is indeed a paper phone. This app essentially lets you print out a paper phone with only the necessarily details you require. Once all the details are selected you can print it out, fold it and use it as a paper phone. You can download the Paper Phone here.

Desert Island

Desert Island lets users choose only the essential apps. Once you select the most used apps, Desert Island will show how many times you used these apps compared to others. Desert Island wants users to “find focus by going a day with only your essential apps”. You can download Desert Island here.

Unlock Clock

Unlock Clock is an interesting experiment to find out how often you unlock your phone. Unlock Clock wallpaper will count and display the number of times you unlock your phone in a day. Once you download Unlock Clock app you will find this wallpaper from your Live Wallpaper library. You can download Unlock Clock here.

Morph

Morph app helps users divide their day by arranging apps according to their use. Work apps go under the work folder and similarly travel apps go under the travel folder. Doing so will make your phone automatically adapt and give you the apps based on the time or place. You can download Morph here.

Post Box

Post Box wants to schedule notifications for you so that your distractions are minimized. On Post Box you can schedule when you wish to receive notifications. Once the ‘delivery time’ arrives, you’ll find all your unread notifications neatly categorized. Post Box can be downloaded here.

We Flip

We Flip is another interesting experiment for groups. Once all your group members are ready you’ll pull down to flip together and keep your phones aside. When the flip session is over it will show how each of you fared and which member took a peek into their phones. We Flip can be downloaded here.

First Published: Oct 30, 2019 17:22 IST