Home / Tech / Dineout launches vouchers to financially support restaurants amid covid-19 lockdown

Dineout launches vouchers to financially support restaurants amid covid-19 lockdown

Dineout has introduced “Restaurant Vouchers” that customers can purchase and redeem later when the pandemic subsides.

tech Updated: Mar 26, 2020 18:27 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Gurugram, India- March 13, 2020: Kitchen staff prepare food wearing protective masks amid rising coronavirus scare at Prankster Restaurant pub and bar, Sector 29 in Gurugram, India, on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) **To go with Coronavirus preparedness photo essay**
Gurugram, India- March 13, 2020: Kitchen staff prepare food wearing protective masks amid rising coronavirus scare at Prankster Restaurant pub and bar, Sector 29 in Gurugram, India, on Friday, March 13, 2020. (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) **To go with Coronavirus preparedness photo essay**(Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Restaurant platform Dineout on Wednesday introduced “Restaurant Vouchers” that customers can purchase and redeem later when the pandemic subsides.

“While we are encouraging our diners to stay home despite financial implications on us, local restaurant businesses need our support more than ever as they face severe losses,” Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO Dineout said in a statement.

Restaurant vouchers can be purchased via Dineout on supportrestaurants.in, available in Rs 1,000 denominations that can be redeemed in the next 6 months.

Dineout will transfer the funds to the restaurants at no additional charges to ensure that restaurants continue to receive the crucial cash-flow to survive these trying times, and food-lovers get discounted coupons from their favorite eateries in town.

Customers can now buy these vouchers at a discounted price at over 20,000 partner restaurants.

Dineout has also started an online petition to support the National Restaurant Association Of India (NRAI) on change.org, requesting the government to help restaurants with employee unemployment pay cover, moratorium on upcoming statutory dues, delay in utility bill payments, holiday/temporary stoppage on EMI payments &amp; interest, freezing rental dues and restoration of Input Tax Credit on GST for all restaurants.

tech