Disney+ arrives in India as Disney+ Hotstar: 5 things you should know about it

tech

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 16:08 IST

Disney was slated to launch its video streaming service, Disney+, in India on March 29. But now, the company has quietly launched the service in India.

Disney+ has been launched in India as a part of Hotstar. The company has updated its Android and iOS-based apps and its website to reflect the new logo, which now reads “Disney+ Hotstar”. “For our users in India, we also bring you the world’s best stories from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel Studios. We’ve also dubbed them in Indian languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telegu!,” the app’s description on the App Store reads.

If you have a Hotstar subscription, here are five things you should know about Disney+ Plus:

-- Disney+ is available as a part of the latest update to Hotstar’s Android and iOS based apps. Users will have to download the latest version of the Hotstar app on their smartphones to access Disney+.

-- Users who are using the free tier of Hotstar will not be able to access the content offered by Disney+ on Hotstar.

-- Hotstar users who have subscribed to the service’s VIP tier, which costs Rs 365 a year, offers access to Disney shows and movies in dubbed vernacular languages apart from giving users the access to content from Hotstar.

-- Hotstar users who have subscribed to the service’s Premium tier, which costs Rs 999 a year or Rs 219 a month, on the other hand, gives users the entire VIP catalogue in addition to latest American TV shows, Hollywood movies, Disney+ movies and shows and Originals in all languages including in English.

-- The update brings popular Disney series’ including The Mandalorian, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Diary of a Future President and Marvel‘s Hero Project to India.