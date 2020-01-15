e-paper
Disney+ has a record start with over 41 million downloads: Sensor Tower report

According to a new Sensor Tower data, Disney Plus generated about $43.9 million in the second month of its launch.

HT Correspondent
Disney+ has a solid start
Disney+ has a solid start(AP)
         

Disney+ has a blockbuster start. The latest streaming platform has emerged as the most downloaded application in the US in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to a new Sensor Tower data.

Disney+ has been downloaded more than 41 million times and is generating about $97.2 million in user spending, the report added. The number of downloads is across Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

“Disney+ had the best launch month of all comparable SVOD apps in terms of user spending—and we can now confirm that this also holds true when considering its second month post-launch. Disney+ generated $43.9 million during its second month, in addition to the $53.3 million it made during its first 30 days,” noted the Sensor Tower report.

Disney+ also broke the record of the competing streaming platforms in terms of downloads in the first 60 days of the launch. HBO Now bagged 1.5 million downloads whereas DC Universe saw 600k downloads.

Disney+ launched in five markets
Disney+ launched in five markets ( Sensor Tower )

Sensor Tower notes that Disney Plus launched in five markets including the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and the Netherlands unlike the competition which debuted only in the US market. The report, however, shows a majority (about 34.3 million) of downloads came from the US whereas other markets contributed about 6.6 million downloads.

The streaming app also fared better than HBO Now, Showtime, and DC Universe in terms of subscriber spending.

“While Disney+’s performance is impressive thus far, its flagship series, The Mandalorian, concluded its first season in late December, so Disney will need to prioritize releasing more original content of a similar calibre in order to retain its current subscribers and encourage new signups. We’ll have more analysis of Disney+ over the coming months,” added Sensor Tower.

Disney Plus is the latest to join the streaming space which is currently dominated by the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Unlike several other top streaming platforms including Apple TV Plus, Disney+ hasn’t yet launched in India – one of the biggest markets for such platforms.

According to a recent TechCrunch report, Hotstar will bring Disney+ to India after the 2020 IPL season which ends in May.

