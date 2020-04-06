e-paper
Disney+ Hotstar gets 5.1 Surround Sound support in India

The 5.1 Surround Sound technology is available only for The Mandalorian on Disney+ Hotstar and other shows will get support for this technology in the days to come.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 12:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Disney+ Hotstar confirmed this in a response to a query by a Disney+ Hotstar subscriber in India.
Disney+ recently made a debut in India as Disney+ Hotstar. And now, the video streaming service has started rolling out support for 5.1 Surround Sound in India.

Disney+ Hotstar confirmed this in a response to a query by a Disney+ Hotstar subscriber in India. “Yes, You can enjoy The Mandalorian with 5.1 sound on our latest apps on Fire TV, Android TV and Apple TV. We will be bringing 5.1 sound to more content soon. Appreciate your support,” the video streaming site wrote in response to the query about availability of the Surround Sound technology.

To put it simply, the 5.1 Surround Sound technology is available only for The Mandalorian on Disney+ Hotstar and other shows will get support for this technology in the days to come. Earlier, Hotstar offered Stereo Sound to its users, Gadgets 360 to its users.

Coming back to Disney+ Hotstar, the video streaming service is available in two tiers in India. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP tier costs Rs 399 in India and it offers shows and movies from Marvel Cinematic Universe, superheroes movies and popular Disney movies to the subscribers in addition to the Hotstar content. Disney+ Hotstar Premium, on the other hand, costs Rs 1,499 and it offers Disney Originals in addition to the content offered as a part of the Disney+ Hotstar VIP package.

