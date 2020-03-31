e-paper
Home / Tech / Disney+ Hotstar India launch on April 3: Everything you need to know

Disney+ Hotstar India launch on April 3: Everything you need to know

Disney+ Hotstar will be available with three subscription plans including an ad-supported basic tier.

tech Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:24 IST
Marcia Sekhose
Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Disney+ Hotstar finally gets an official launch date for India.
Disney+ Hotstar finally gets an official launch date for India.
         

Hotstar on Tuesday announced Disney+ content will come for Indian users on April 3. As part of the rebranding, Hotstar will become ‘Disney+ Hostar’ and will have a new interface. Disney+ was earlier scheduled to launch by the end of March on the sidelines of the Indian Premier League. With the annual cricket tournament getting postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, Star India had put Disney+ India launch on hold.

Prior to the official launch, Disney+ Hotstar will host what it calls a virtual red carpet event on April 2 with the premiere of The Lion King at 6pm and The Mandalorian at 8pm. Both movies will be showcased in four languages including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Coming to the subscription plans, Disney+ Hotstar VIP is priced at Rs 399 per year. Under this users will get access to the entire Marvel catalogue like The Avengers, Iron Man and Thor Ragnarok. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will also offer kids entertainment like Mickey Mouse and Doraemon. This plan also comes bundled with Bollywood movies, Hotstar Specials, live TV shows and sports events.

Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscribers will get everything under the VIP plan along with access to English language content and Disney+ originals like The Mandalorian. Disney+ Hotstar Premium is priced at Rs 1,499 per year.

All existing Hotstar subscribers will be upgraded to the new Disney+ plans as per their current subscription plans. This means that Hotstar VIP subscribers will be upgraded to Disney+ Hotstar and those under Hotstar Premium will get upgraded to Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

There will be a separate section for Disney+ content on the app. Subscribers will also have access to unlimited downloads of Disney+ movies and shows. There will also be parental controls to set age-appropriate content for kids.

