Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: 5 Things you should know about it

Disney+ Hotstar launched in India: 5 Things you should know about it

Hotstar users in India will now be able to watch movies and TV already available on the platform in addition to Disney’s original content among other things.

Apr 03, 2020
Hindustan Times
Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan costs Rs 399 in India.
Disney has finally launched its video streaming service, Disney+ in India. The service was launched in the country as Disney+ Hotstar and it brings the best content from the two video streaming platforms to the Indian users.

Simply said, Hotstar users in India will now be able to watch movies and TV already available on the platform in addition to Disney’s original content among other things.

“Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people’s lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this. We hope the power of Disney’s storytelling, delivered through Hotstar’s technology, will help our viewers find moments of comfort, happiness and inspiration during these difficult times,” Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said in a statement.

As Disney+ Hotstar makes a debut in India, here are five things you should know about it:

-- Starting today, Hotstar will be available in three tiers -- Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Disney+ Hotstar Premium and an ad-supported basic tier.

-- Hotstar VIP was earlier available for Rs 365 a year. Disney+ Hotstar VIP will cost subscribers Rs 399 a year. In this tier, subscribers will get movies and shows from Marvel Cinematic Universe, superheroes movies and popular Disney movies like The Lion King and Frozen II in addition to the Hotstar VIP content.

-- Hotstar Premium was earlier available for Rs 999 a year. Disney+ Hotstar Premium will cost subscribers Rs 1,499 a year. In this tier, subscribers will get access to 29 critically acclaimed Disney+ Originals, latest American shows from studios like HBO, Fox and Showtime.

-- If a user has already subscribed to a Hotstar plan, their Hotstar account will automatically be upgraded to the corresponding new subscription plan. And they will be charged the new rates when they renew their subscription. All new subscribers will have to pay the new rates.

-- The updated platform has a separate Disney+ section that will help users navigate content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic easily. Parents will be able to navigate through the kids-safe mode to access age-appropriate content for their kids.

tech