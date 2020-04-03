Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick

tech

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:43 IST

Disney finally launched its video streaming service, Disney Plus in India as Disney+ Hotstar. The newly introduced service offers video content from Hotstar along with TV shows and movies from channels like Fox and HBO and Disney originals.

“Today, as we unveil Disney+ Hotstar, we take yet another momentous step in staying committed to our promise of delivering high-quality impactful stories for India that have not only entertained but also made a difference in people’s lives, a promise that is even more meaningful in challenging times such as this,” Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India, said in a statement.

Coming to the plans, Disney+ Hotstar is available in India in three tiers:

-- An ad-supported basic tier.

-- Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan: This costs Rs 399 and it offers movies and TV shows from Marvel Cinematic Universe, superheroes movies and popular Disney movies in addition to the Hotstar VIP content to the subscribers.

-- Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan: This plan costs Rs 1,499 in India and it is Rs 500 up from the older Hotstar Premium plan. It gives subscribers the the access to Disney+ Originals, latest TV shows and movies from HBO, Fox and Showtime in addition to the Hotstar content.

Disney+ Hotstar in a statement upon launch said that these new price are applicable to all new subscribers. Old subscribers, who have already opted for either the VIP or the Premium plans will automatically be migrated to the new plans and they will be charged new rates upon renewal.

That said, Disney+ is not the only video streaming platform in the country.

What about Amazon Prime Videos?

E-retailer Amazon offers Prime Videos to its subscribers in India. Prime Video offers its subscribers in India access to Amazon Originals, which includes movies and shows produced by the company, in addition to popular American TV shows and movies. It also offers movies in 9 Indic languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam and Gujarati.

As far as the subscription cost is concerned, Prime Videos in India comes bundled with the Amazon Prime subscription, which also gives subscribers the access to the company’s expressing shipping service, Prime Now, Prime Music and Prime Reading. It costs Rs 999 a year and Rs 129 per month, which totals to Rs 1,548 a month.

And what about Netflix?

Netflix, on the other hand, has a vast collection of movies and TV shows in English as well as in Hindi. It is available in four different plans in India. These plans are:

-- The Rs 199 Mobile plan gives users access to unlimited TV shows and movies. This plan only works on smartphones and tablets.

-- The Rs 499 Basic plan gives users access to unlimited TV shows and movies. It can be used for streaming content on smartphones and PCs.

-- The Rs 649 Standard plan allows users to access HD content on two screens at a time.

-- The Rs 799 Premium plan allows users to access ultra HD content on four screens at a time.

So which one should I opt for?

There are no easy answers to this question. Prime Video has a vast regional language content and its subscription comes bundled with other Prime benefits. Netflix, on the other hand, has one of biggest libraries of TV shows and movies in its kitty, while Hotstar, which is now Disney+ Hotstar, has content from Disney and its companies which includes HBO and Fox in addition to a vast collection of Bollywood movies and TV shows from Indian channels.

Ultimately, it boils down to a simple question -- what do you want to watch? If you are looking for more content in Indic languages, Prime Video might be a better fit for you and if you are all about movies and documentaries, Netflix might suit you better. And if you are a fan of superhero movies and shows and movies that are streamed on Disney’s family of channels, Disney+ Hotstar might prove to be a better fit for you.