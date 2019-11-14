e-paper
Disney+ India launch: You may have to wait longer for the new streaming platform

Disney+ streaming platform will be launched in India by Hotstar. The expected launch date is however months away from now.

tech Updated: Nov 14, 2019 13:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
An introductory page on the Disney Plus website is displayed on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.
An introductory page on the Disney Plus website is displayed on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass., Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Disney Plus says it hit more than 10 million sign-ups on its first day of launch, far exceeding expectations.(AP)
         

Disney launched its much awaited streaming service in the US earlier this week. The new Netflix, Prime Video competitor offers users access to movies and TV shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. Disney+ is priced at $6.99 (Rs 500 approx) per month in the US. It will reportedly launch in India next year.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Hotstar will launch Disney+ in India after the 2020 IPL season which ends in May. In addition to India, the company also wants to expand Disney+ in other Southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and Malaysia with Hotstar. The expected launch timeline for Disney+ in India seems plausible considering the streaming service is rolling out in the UK and other European countries next year March.

Hotstar has already confirmed on Twitter that it will bring the streaming service to India and the launch date will be announced soon. There is no confirmation however on how Disney+ will be offered in India whether it will come bundled with Hotstar or launch as a separate service altogether.

Disney+ expected India pricing

The Google Play Store listing (via BGR India) for Disney+, the pricing for the streaming service starts at Rs 590 and goes up to Rs 5,900. The monthly subscription plan for Disney+ could be priced at Rs 590 while the annual plan could be offered at Rs 5,900. This would probably be the case for Disney+ launching in India as a separate service. Disney+ could come bundled with Hotstar as well. In India, Hotstar is available at Rs 299 per month and Rs 999 per year.

