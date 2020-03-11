e-paper
Disney+ launched in India via Hotstar: Here’s how much you need to pay for subscription

Disney+ is finally available for users in India via the Hotstar app. It however comes with a paid subscription. Here are all the details.

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 15:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Disney+ is now available in India via Hotstar.
Disney+ is now available in India via Hotstar.(AP)
         

Disney+ is now live for users in India via Hotstar. Popular and original series of the streaming service, including The World According to Jeff Goldblum and The Mandalorian can now be seamlessly streamed by users in the country.

Android and iOS users in India can now use Disney+ Hotstar, app that sports a new logo and colour theme. Sit back and enjoy watching Marvel Cinematic Universe films including Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, Doctor Strange, Pixar titles A Bug’s Life, along with a number of TV shows for children that feature Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse, Rapunzel, Pumbaa, Timon.

Disney+ was earlier scheduled to be launched in India on March 29. Presently, the streaming platform in India is being rolled out with the Hotstar Premium and Hotstar VIP subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar subscription plans and price in India

For the Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription, you will have to shell Rs 299 per month or Rs 999 per year. The Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan can be purchased at Rs 365 and users can enjoy the service for a year.

You will have to update your Hotstar app by visiting the Google Play Store or the App Store to check the latest content on Disney+ Hotstar app.

After updating the app, you will see a host of shows including Disney Family Sunday, Forky Asks a Question, Encore, Diary of a Future President, High School Musical: The Musical.

In India, Disney+ Hotstar competes with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, Sony Liv.

At present, Netflix is offering four subscription plans to its users in India. The mobile-only plan of Netflix is for Rs 199 per month, the single-screen or basic plan is priced at Rs 499 a month, the two screens or standard subscription is priced at Rs 649 a month, whereas the high-end four screens or Premium plan costs Rs 799 a month.

Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video subscription comes with Rs 129 per month or Rs 999 per year. Sony Liv Premium yearly pack is priced at Rs 499, Premium 6 monthly pack costs Rs 299 and Premium monthly can be availed at Rs 99. Zee5 yearly plan costs 999, the 6-month plan is at Rs 599 and monthly plan is for Rs 99 for All Access.

