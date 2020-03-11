e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Disney+ launches in India via Hotstar

Disney+ launches in India via Hotstar

Disney+ content is now available to Indian users via Hotstar. Here’s everything you need to know so far.

tech Updated: Mar 11, 2020 11:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Child, better known to audiences as “Baby Yoda”, is seen in an undated still image from the Disney+ series
The Child, better known to audiences as “Baby Yoda”, is seen in an undated still image from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" provided to Reuters February 5, 2020. Disney+ is now available in India.(REUTERS)
         

Disney+ content is now available to Indian users via Hotstar. A quick search on Hotstar showed all popular Disney+ series such as The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff Goldblum are now available on the app. The catalogue also includes old Disney content.

Disney+ launched in November last year amid a growing competition in the OTT space dominated by the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Disney+ had a big start as it raced to 10 million subscribers on the launch day itself. The streaming platform has gradually rolled out to more markets over the last few months.

For India, it was supposed to be part of Disney-owned Hotstar. Ahead of the Disney+ arrival, Hotstar had introduced a new logo. On iOS, the rebranded logo also mentioned “Disney+ hotstar”. The new logo is now available on Android as part of today’s update.

Interestingly enough, Robert Iger, then chairman and CEO of Disney, had given March 29 as the official launch date of Disney+ in India. Hotstar had also been informing users that the Disney+ content will be available later this month.

 

Based on our early usage, Disney+ content is likely to be available to Hotstar premium customers. Hotstar Premium subscription is available for Rs 999 per annum or Rs 299 per month. The availability of Disney+ in India was first reported by MediaNama.

 

Hotstar users can get started with the updated interface and new content by updating their app on the Play Store.

“This launch is one of our biggest yet! We are very proud to bring you the worlds best stories from the best story tellers at Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and Nat Geo. Check out all the stories under the Disney+ tab. And we’ve dubbed the best of them in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” says the changelog on the Google Play Store.

“Lastly, don’t forget to check out our Kids mode, where Kids can see content only suitable for them! We have more goodies lined up in the coming releases, turn your auto update on to make sure you don’t miss a thing!” it added.

We have reached out to Hotstar for more information on the new update. Stay tuned.

tags
top news
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Hey PM...’: Rahul Gandhi’s dig on Madhya Pradesh as Scindia quits Congress
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
‘Seen what BJP did in Karnataka’: Congress after Jyotiraditya Scindia move
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Why this vegetable is selling at a price higher than chicken
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Octavia with CNG? How Skoda plans to cut down your fuel costs
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
Disney Plus is now available in India via Hotstar
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
‘We are getting sore’ - Sehwag’s reaction after Tendulkar opts to field
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyMP Government CrisisFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech