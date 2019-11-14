e-paper
Disney Plus goes past 10 million subscribers on launch day

Disney Plus will roll out in major European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and ‘a number of other countries in the region’ on March 31, 2020.

tech Updated: Nov 14, 2019 11:46 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)
         

Disney has announced that over 10 million subscribers have signed up for its online streaming service Disney Plus (Disney+) on its first day of operation.

Additionally, new data also revealed that the Disney+ mobile app was downloaded 3.2 million times within the first 24 hours of the streaming service’s launch, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

On the very first day of release, Disney+ users collectively spent 1.3 million hours streaming and watching the content available to them on the platform for the first day of release.

As per reports, analysts projected that Disney+ would have anywhere between 10-18 million subscribers in its first year. Disney has signed up more than half of those projected numbers in 24 hours.

The service was launched in the US on Tuesday for $6.99 per month or $69 per year.

Recently the company announced that the service will be launched in major European markets, including the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and “a number of other countries in the region” on March 31, 2020.

This will come almost 20 weeks after the service begins in the US, Canada and the Netherlands. Earlier, Disney had said that it expected to spend about $1 billion in 2020 on original content for the platform and $2 billion by 2024.

