Disney+ to show tweets and account names ‘somewhere special’ on May 4, here’s the deal

tech

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 07:07 IST

Star Wars fans have something to get excited about on May 4. Of course, it’s Star Wars Day and the social media platforms will be full of ‘May the 4th be with you’ posts, but Disney+ is planning to use it as a promotional stunt since it has all the rights for the franchise. Yesterday, the streaming platform’s official Twitter account posted that it will show the tweets that have the hashtag ‘MayThe4th’ somewhere ‘special’. However, in the follow up tweet it mentioned that by sharing tweets with the particular hashtag users are giving permission to Disney+ to use those messages with account name in all media platforms mentioned on the disneytermsofuse.com page.

In the third follow-up tweet, it was made clear that Disney+ will use your messages only if the post is a reply to this tweet with #MayThe4th and mentioning @DisneyPlus. It is not for sure where these messages will be reflected on May 4 though. It can be somewhere in the Disney+ app or some sort of a video with select messages, who knows? But it sure will keep the Star Wars fans excited for the next few days.

Celebrate the Saga! Reply with your favorite #StarWars memory and you may see it somewhere special on #MayThe4th. — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 27, 2020

Disney+ streaming platform has been gaining tremendous traction lately. Earlier this month, the Walt Disney Company announced that its television streaming service has already won 50 million paid subscribers just five months after its launch in the US. For those unaware, Disney+ rolled out in India recently and is said to have garnered over 8 million paid subscribers in India alone.

If you are in India, the Disney+ Hotstar is offered with two subscription plans - VIP and Premium. The VIP plan is priced at Rs 399 per year whereas the highest tier ’Premium Membership’ plan costs Rs 999 per year.