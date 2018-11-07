Diwali 2018: Easy mobile photography tips and tricks for everyone

Diwali, the festival of lights is here. For mobile photography enthusiasts, Diwali gives ample of opportunities to improve their shutter skills and even try new tricks. But taking good photos on Diwali night is not as easy it may seem to be. As a photographer you are faced with a lot of challenges like lowlight, bright background light and even fast moving objects.

Note that having an expensive phone with high megapixel cameras does not necessarily guarantee good photos. Most of the Android and even iPhones struggle in lowlight conditions. If you don’t want blurry and underwhelming photos on Diwali, here are some easy tips and tricks that you can use with your smartphone.

Focus

It’s important that you manually set the focus on the subject. If you’re taking photos of a diya, set the focus on the flame. The camera will automatically adjust brightness and contrast levels according to the focus. You will notice the photos will capture the candle or lamp in detail while keeping background in dark. That effect looks really good.

Adjust light

Most of the phones allow users to manually control the light when taking a photo. Always improvise with the lighting. Especially for Diwali, you’d like to keep the light on the lower side if you don’t want your photos to have a lot of noise. Selfies and portrait shots with customised light come out really well.

Manually control light and brightness when taking photos in lowlight (Kul Bhushan)

Long exposure

Light trails look very beautiful. What other festival than Diwali could be apt to try out the light trail photography. Unlike above stated tips, light trails are little difficult to capture if you’re not familiar with intricacies of Pro mode. For casual mobile photographers, third party applications like Long Exposure Camera 2, Camera FV-5 Lite and Light Trace Artist apps (Android) can come really handy.

Use tripod or a stable surface when taking a light trail photo. (Kul Bhushan)

Or you can simply go to Pro mode in your smartphone camera, adjust ISO between 200 and 400 (depends upon the image) and increase the exposure time. Note that you’ll have to keep really stable until the photo processor. We recommend using a tripod or an even surface. ALSO READ: Get creative behind the lens with these apps

No flash

Avoid flash as much as you can. Flash do add extra light to the photos but they end up washing out the colours and over exposing. In some cases, you’ll face the issue of red eyes. If your phone supports HDR, you may want to keep it enabled to have better lit images. Note photos in HDR mode may take longer than expected to process, so keep the phone stable. Enlight Pixeloop: Bring your photos to life with this free app

First Published: Nov 07, 2018