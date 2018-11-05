Diwali buying guide: Top unconventional phones to buy, gift this festive season

The ‘festival of lights’, Diwali brings in ‘festival of best product deals’. It is also the best time of the year to get your hands on the coolest technology of the season.

Uplift the festive mood with cool gadgets, upgrading the technology shelf. Here is a list of five unconventional mobile phones available in the market

Nokia 8110 Banana phone

HMD Global last month launched the Nokia 8110 redux in India. A refreshed version of the classic phone from the 90s, the new Nokia 8110 doesn’t miss out on top features that you’d expect from a modern smartphone. It comes with 4G and even supports popular apps like Google Assistant, Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

The phone sports a curved body and a slider up front that covers the keypad. You can slide the phone to answer an incoming a call and close it to end the call. Nokia 8110 is available for Rs 5,999.

K118 Fidget spinner phone

How about a phone that’s also a fidget spinner? Chilli, a Hong Kong-based company, last year launched a fidget spinner phone in India. Called K188, this credit card-sized spinner phone comes with 32MB RAM and 32MB ROM and 280mAh battery. It also has a physical keypad and 8GB built-in storage. The phone is available online for Rs 999.

K118 is not bigger than a credit card (Amazon)

Vivo Nex

Notch phones are very common nowadays. The problem is that notches are permanent on the screen. In a phone with poor optimisation, notch can be a hindrance when playing games or watching videos. Vivo Nex takes unique approach to address this problem. The phone skips notch and comes with a motorised selfie pop-up camera. Each time you take a selfie or launch the front camera, the camera pop ups from the top edge.

Apart from unique selfie camera setup, Vivo Nex comes with the best chipset and RAM combination – Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and 8GB of RAM. The phone is available for Rs 44,990. ALSO READ: Vivo Nex Review

The module pops up whenever you launch the front camera (HT Photo)

Oppo Find X

Just like Vivo Nex, Oppo Find X delivers full screen experience without using a notch. But the Oppo phone has a bigger slider that houses front camera, 3D facial recognition system and rear cameras. The entire section returns to its place once the camera app is shut down.

In terms of specifications, Oppo Find X has a 6.42-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. Other key features of the phone include 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel rear cameras, 25-megapixel selfie camera, and 256GB built-in storage. It’s powered by a 3,730mAh battery with fast Vooc charging. The phone, however, is expensive and is available for Rs 58,990.

Diwali buying guide: Here are top smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Cat S60

Want an unbreakable phone? Caterpiller’s Cat S60 is one of the rare rugged phones available in India right now. The phone comes with the highest IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It is also one of the world’s first phones to come with an integrated thermal camera which is capable of measuring surface temperatures and even spotting smoke. The phone is available online for Rs 53,990.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 15:07 IST