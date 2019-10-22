Diwali buying guide: Top 5 budget smartphone deals on Amazon, Flipkart

tech

Are you planning to buy or gift a new smartphone this Diwali? You should check out the latest festival sales on Amazon India and Festival. Both the e-commerce platforms are offering big discounts, cashback schemes, and other exchange offers on a variety of smartphones. If you’re looking for a new phone and don’t want to spend a bomb, here are some of the top smartphone deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7S is now the most affordable 48-megapixel camera phone. The 3GB, 32GB variant of the phone is available on Flipkart for Rs 8,999. You can also consider the 4GB, 64GB model which is available for Rs 9,999. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S comes with 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI dual-rear camera. The phone offers a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with a 4,000mAh battery.

Realme 5

Realme 5 is available on Flipkart with an extra 10% off on pre-paid orders. The smartphone is available on the e-commerce site for a starting price of Rs 8,999. In terms of specs, Realme 5 comes with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also has quad-camera setup and is powered by a big 5,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3

One of the best budget selfie phones in the market, Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is available on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 7,999 for the 3GB and 32GB variant. Also listed as the deal of the day, Xiaomi Redmi Y3 can be bought with up to Rs 7,150 off on exchange. The 4GB variant of the phone is available for Rs 11,990 on Amazon India. Key highlight of Xiaomi Redmi Y3 is the 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s is available on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 13,999. You can get another up to Rs 11,990 off on exchange. Samsung Galaxy M30s is known for its big 6,000mAh battery. It’s also Samsung’s one of the first budget smartphones to offer 48-megapixel camera.

Motorola One Macro

Do you like taking macro shots? Motorola recently launched One Macro, a budget phone with a macro lens. The smartphone is available for a starting price of Rs 9,999. Motorola One Macro is based on Google’s Android One and offers four rear cameras – 2-megapixel macro lens, 13-megapixel primary camera with laser autofocus, 2-megapixel depth sensor and a TOF sensor. The phone offers a 4,000mAh battery.

