Diwali buying guide: Top offers, deals on smart TVs

Diwali festivities have already begun and are in full swing. One of the most exciting parts about Diwali which is gifting can also be tasking with so many things to choose from. If you have smart TVs on your mind, here’s a list to help you out.

The ongoing Amazon Diwali special sale has deals and offers on multiple smart TVs across all ranges. We take a look at some of the best deals on smart TVs you can go for right now.

Sanyo

Sanyo’s 55-inch 4K Android TV is currently available with 44% discount. The smart TV which retails for Rs 61,990 can be bought for Rs 34,999 on Amazon India. Sanyo’s smart TV comes with Android 9 Pie, Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store and Netflix as well. Its connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and Bluetooth 5.0.

LG

LG’s 55-inch 4K smart TV is available at a discounted price of Rs 53,999 after a 39% discount. This smart TV is equipped with LG’s AI ThinQ, 20W speakers, and is powered by a quad core processor. It also comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. The smart TV also comes with support for Apple AirPlay 2.

Samsung

Another 55-inch 4K smart TV you can go for is Samsung’s Super 6 series which is selling at Rs 52,999. The smart TV originally retails over a lakh. Samsung’s smart TV features a 4K UHD display, 20W speakers, and built-in Wi-Fi. The smart TV offers 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. On the software front, it runs Tizen OS with support for apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more.

TCL

TCL has an even tempting deal for its 55-inch 4K smart TV with a sale price of Rs 38,000. The Android TV comes with a 4K UHD display, HDR 10 support, Google Assistant and Chromecast built-in. On the software front, it runs Android 9 Pie. The smart TV also offers 20W speakers and 178-degree viewing angle. It has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

