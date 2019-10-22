Diwali buying guide: Top smart speakers, smart displays

tech

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 19:04 IST

Diwali is just around the corner and the festivities have already started. One of the most exciting things about this festive season is gifts. You can gift your friends, family members, loved ones or even yourself if you feel like it.

There are a range of products one can go for ranging from the regular sweets, chocolates, clothes and more. However, if you’re bored of such gifts and wish to gift something different there’s a host of smart home products to choose from. Brands like Amazon and Google already have a strong portfolio of smart home products in India. There are only a few days left for Diwali and if you're still looking for a gift, here’s a list you can check out.

Amazon Echo

Amazon’s Echo lineup starts from Rs 4,499 (Rs 2,449 sale) and goes up to Rs 22,999 in India. There’s the Echo Dot, Echo, Echo Plus smart speakers and the Echo Show smart display. What’s more you can grab it for even lesser from Amazon India’s Great Indian Festival Diwali Special.

Google Home

Google’s smart speaker range includes the Google Home Mini and Google Home priced at Rs 2,799 and Rs 6,999 respectively. There’s Google Nest Hub smart display which is available at Rs 8,999. Google Home devices come powered by Google Assistant.

Smart bulbs

Smart bulbs are possibly the easiest smart home products to purchase. There are various smart bulbs available and from different brands like Syska, Philips, Xiaomi and Yeelight. These smart bulbs can be controller via smartphones for different functions like changing colours. They can also be connected to your Google Home or Amazon Echo for the ultimate smart home experience.

Lenovo Smart Clock

Bored of the regular alarm clock? You can go for the Lenovo Smart Clock which can play music, manage schedules and even control other smart home products. Lenovo Smart Clock also has a small 4-inch touch screen that displays upcoming reminders, now playing songs and more. It is priced at Rs 5,999. Like Amazon and Google, Lenovo also has its smart display priced at Rs 14,999.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 18:59 IST