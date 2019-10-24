Diwali buying guide: Top under Rs 20,000 smartphone deals on Amazon India, Flipkart

tech

Festival sale on Amazon India and Flipkart are in full swing as the big Diwali weekend approaches. Amazon is offering big discounts, cashback, and exchange programs under its Great Indian Festival Diwali Special sale. Flipkart is offering equally attractive offers on its Big Diwali sale. Smartphones have continued to be the biggest selling products on these online sales. If you’re also looking for a new phone to buy or gift, here are some of the best Diwali deals on phones under Rs 20,000.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Get Samsung’s new Galaxy M30s smartphone on Amazon India for a starting price of Rs 14,999. The top-end model of Samsung Galaxy M30s with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage is available for Rs 16,999, down from the original listed price of Rs 18,500. The smartphone is available with up to Rs 11,900 exchange. Amazon is offering 10% instant cashback up to Rs 2,000 on Axis Bank card transactions. There are also offers on Citi Bank and Rupay cards. You can also club data offer from Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel. Key highlights of Galaxy M30s include a 48-megapixel camera and a big 6,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A3

Mi A3 is the latest Xiaomi phone with stock Android software. Xiaomi Mi A3 6GB, 128GB model is available on Amazon India for 15,999, down from the original listing of Rs 17,499. You can get an off of up to Rs 11,900 on exchange. All the above mentioned Amazon offers are available on Xiaomi Mi A3. Key highlights of Xiaomi Mi A3 include a triple rear camera setup featuring 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 4,030mAh battery.

Realme X

Realme X is one of the most affordable smartphones in India to offer an AMOLED display. The phone offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage. Realme X offers a notchless 6.53-inch full HD+ display along with a 16-megapixel selfie pop-up camera. The smartphone has 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 AIE chip. You can get the Realme phone for Rs 17,599.

Motorola One Vision

Get Motorola’s latest video camera-focused One Vision on Flipkart for Rs 14,999. The phone is listed with 34% off. You can also bundle 10% SBI Bank debit and credit card offer. There’s also a 5% unlimited cashback scheme on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. On-exchange you can get the phone with up to Rs 10,800 off. Motorola One Vision comes with 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 25-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has a unique 21:9 6.3-inch full HD+ display.

Vivo S1

Vivo S1 6GB, 128GB model is available on Flipkart for 18,990. You can get up to Rs 11,800 off on exchange and extra Rs 1,000 off regular exchange value. Key features of Vivo S1 include 6.38-inch full HD+ display, three rear cameras (16-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel), and 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and MediaTek P65 processor.

Oppo A9 2020

Oppo A9 2020 is also listed on Amazon India as the deal of the day. You can get the latest Oppo phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs 19,990. The Oppo A9 2020 comes with 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel quad rear cameras. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. Other features include 5,000mAh battery and Android Pie-based ColorOS.

Bonus

You can also consider purchasing Apple’s older iPhone 6S which is available for Rs 23,999. The deal is available on the 32GB model of the phone. With exchange, you can get up to Rs 9,400 off on the iPhone 6S on Amazon India. Flipkart is offering the 32GB model of iPhone 6S at the same price.

