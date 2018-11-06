Diwali buying guide: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 to Realme 2, top phones under Rs 10,000

Diwali is almost here with festivities having begun already. If you’re thinking of gifting yourself or someone else a budget smartphone, we’ve got you covered.

We’ve picked the top smartphones available under Rs 10,000 in India. These smartphones are available across online platforms like Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall and in offline stores as well. Each smartphone stands out for its design, performance or cameras.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Top seller from Xiaomi is also a tested performer. Available at a starting price of Rs 9,999, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 comes with Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB of RAM. It sports 12-megapixel sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. If you can wait for another few weeks, you may also consider Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 6 Pro that comes with new screen design and improved quad-camera setup.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Targeted at the selfie enthusiasts, Redmi Y2 has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. On the back it has a dual-camera setup featuring 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The phone has a 5.99-inch display and runs on Qualcomm’s mid-range focused Snapdragon 625 processor. It is powered by a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is available online for Rs 9,999. ALSO READ: Top unconventional phones to buy, gift this festive season

Realme 2

Realme 2 promises top-of-the-line specifications along with a premium design. The phone comes with a graphic back with glass-like finish. Realme 2 has a large 6.2-inch HD notched display with Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone comes with a large 4,230mAh battery. The phone is available online for Rs 10,000 approximately.

Realme 2 offers premium design without compromising on specifications (HT Photo)

Infinix Note 5

Based on Google’s Android One programme, Infinix Note 5 comes with near-stock Android experience with minimal bloatware. Like other Android One phones, it will also receive the latest software and security updates from Google on priority. The phone features a 5.99-inch full HD display with MediaTek Helio P23 processor. Other key features of the phone include 12-megapixel primary camera, 16-megapixel secondary camera, and 4,500mAh battery. ALSO READ: Here are top smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Honourable mentions

Xiaomi Redmi 6: Available in India at a starting price of Rs 7,999, Xiaomi Redmi 6 comes with 5.45-inch HD display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 3GB of RAM. The phone has 12-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 3,000mAh battery.

Honor 7C: Priced at Rs 9,999, Honor 7C features 3GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage. Honor 7C has a 5.99-inch HD IPS display and is powered by Snapdragon 450 processor and a 3,000mAh battery. It sports dual-rear cameras including 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. It has an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Camon iAir2+: Featuring a 6.2-inch notch display, Camon iAir2+ has 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel AI rear cameras. It sports an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. Other key features of the phone include 2GB of RAM and 32GB built-in storage, and 3,750mAh battery. The phone is available online for Rs 8,999.

First Published: Nov 06, 2018 16:08 IST