Here are the top Diwali deals on Apple’s new, older iPhones

Amazon and Flipkart are running big Diwali online sale on their platforms. The e-commerce platforms have announced big discounts, exchange offers and cashback offers on a wide range of products. Amazon and Flipkart are offering a slew of new and older products, ranging from smart TVs, laptops to smartphones. Apple’s latest and some of the popular older iPhone models are also available with big discounts on Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali sale and Flipkart’s Big Diwali sale.

Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6S 32GB Space Grey model is available on Amazon India for Rs 23,990, down from the original listing of Rs 29,990. You can get up to Rs 9,400 off on the smartphone. Note that Apple iPhone 6S is also compatible with the company’s latest iOS 13 mobile software.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB Black model is available on Flipkart for Rs 31,999. The smartphone is also eligible with 10% Instant Discount on SBI Debit and Credit Cards, 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, and up to Rs 10,800 off on exchange. You can get the 128GB model of iPhone 7 Plus for Rs 55,900. We, however, recommend you to consider the more recent iPhone XR, which is available at a much lower price.

Apple iPhone XR

Apple iPhone XR 64GB Black model is available on Amazon India for Rs 44,900 after a discount of Rs 5,000 on the original listing. You can get the 128GB and 256GB models of iPhone XR for Rs 49,900 and Rs 59,000 respectively. On the 64GB model, you can get up to Rs 11,900 off on exchange. There are exchange offers on the more premium variants of the phone.

Apple iPhone XS

Apple iPhone XS 64GB is available on Amazon India for Rs 79,999, down from the original listing of Rs 99,900. Customers can get up to 9,400 off on exchanging the phone. Apple iPhone XS comes with 5.8-inch Super Retina display (OLED) with HDR1 support. It also has 12MP dual cameras with dual OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 15:03 IST