Diwali deals: Samsung Galaxy S10 series offered with benefits up to Rs 18,790

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 16:06 IST

Samsung on Thursday announced a new Diwali offer on its flagship Galaxy S10 series. The company is offering benefits up to Rs 18,790 on its Galaxy S10e smartphone. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are available with benefits up to Rs 17,000 and Rs 16,000 respectively. The scheme is available until October 31.

Samsung said it is offering an instant cashback of Rs 8,000 on Galaxy S10e. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus are available with instant cashback of Rs 5,000 and Rs 4,000 respectively. Additionally, Samsung Galaxy S10 series is available with 10% cashback on SBI card transactions with bundle benefits up to Rs 6,000.

You can get the latest Diwali offers on Samsung Galaxy S10 series across offline channels, Samsung Opera House and Samsung outlets across India.

Samsung Galaxy S10e key specs

Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with a 5.8-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by Exynos 9820 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. Samsung Galaxy S10e runs on a 3,100mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy S10e comes with 12-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 10-megapixel selfie (punch-hole) camera.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ key specs

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus comes with a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display. It runs on Exynos 9820 processor with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of in-built storage, and 4,100mAh battery. The smartphone sports three rear cameras - 12-megapixel telephoto lens (auto focus, f/2.4 aperture, and OIS), 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/1.5/f2.4 and 77-degree), and ultra wide-angle 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It has 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual selfie cameras.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:05 IST