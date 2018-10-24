Diwali with Mi sale: Get Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi Bluetooth speaker 2 for Re 1

Xiaomi is running a new online sale on its mi.com where it is offering big discounts and offers on its Redmi phones, Mi LED TV smart TVs and other products. Highlight of the sale, however, is the Re 1 flash sale.

On the second day of its Diwali with Mi sale, Xiaomi is offering Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi Bluetooth speaker 2 for just Re 1.

Xiaomi’s flash sale for Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi Bluetooth speaker 2 will start at 4 PM IST. The company hasn’t disclosed how many units of Redmi Note 5 Pro and Mi Bluetooth speaker 2 will be up for sale.

Since it’s a flash sale, you will have to quickly complete the transaction to make a successful purchase. Usually, these flash sales get over within seconds. To beat the rush, users are recommended to save their credentials or keep them ready before the flash sale. Saving your card details on mi.com will also help. Make sure you have signed in or up on the website before the flash sale.

Note that Xiaomi will be offering Redmi Note 5 Pro Gold 4GB+64GB variant. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 12,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. It comes with 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display.

Other key features include 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear cameras, 20-megapixel front-facing camera, and MIUI 9 custom ROM. ALSO READ: All you need to know about Redmi Note 6 Pro

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 14:53 IST