Diwali with Mi sale: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Mi Band 3 available with discounts

Along with Amazon and Flipkart festive sales, Xiaomi is also hosting its ‘Diwali with Mi sale’. The week long sale will take place from September 28 and continue till October 4.

In addition to discounts, HDFC Bank customers will get 10% instant discount during this Xiaomi sale. There are more offers like flat Rs 501 off on hotel bookings and flat Rs 700 off on flight tickets through Paytm. Consumers can also avail up 20% up to Rs 1,800 off on Zoomcar bookings. There are coupons worth Rs 2 crore up for grabs during Xiaomi’s Diwali sale.

Here’s a look at some of the deals for Diwali with Mi sale.

Redmi Note 7 Pro which retails at a starting price of Rs 13,999 will be available at Rs 11,999. Redmi Note 7 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel dual camera, 4,000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor.

Redmi Note 7S will be discounted to Rs 8,999 during Diwali with Mi sale. Redmi Note 7S also offers a 48-megapixel camera but with a different Samsung sensor. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 processor, a 4,000mAh battery and has a 13-megapixel selfie camera.

Xiaomi’s budget smartphone, Redmi 7A will be available at an affordable price of Rs 4,999. Redmi 7A comes with a 4,000mAh, 12-megapixel rear camera, splash protection and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.

Xiaomi’s selfie smartphone, Redmi Y3 will also be available with discounts bringing its price down to Rs 7,999. The smartphone boasts a 32-megapixel selfie camera and also has dual rear cameras. Other features of Redmi Y3 include a 4,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 632 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi will also have its Mi TV lineup up for sale. Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32 and Mi LED TV 4C PRO 32 will be available at Rs 10,999 each. Mi LED TV 4A PRO 43 can be purchased at Rs 19,999 and Mi LED TV 4X PRO 55-inch at Rs 37,999.

Accessories like Mi Power Bank 2i 10,000mAh can be purchased at Rs 799, while Mi earphones will be available with up to 50% off. Mi Band 3 will also get discounted to Rs 1,799 during this sale. Consumers can also purchase mobile accessories starting at Rs 49.

