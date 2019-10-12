e-paper
Diwali with Mi sale starts today: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Poco F1 available with discounts

Xiaomi’s second Diwali sale comes with discounts on phones, Mi TVs and accessories. Here’s a look at the top deals and offers in Diwali with Mi sale.

tech Updated: Oct 12, 2019 13:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro gets discounted in Diwali sale.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 and K20 Pro gets discounted in Diwali sale.(HT Photo)
         

Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi’ six-day sale kicks off today. The second edition of Xiaomi’s Diwali sale offers discounts on Redmi phones, Mi TVs and accessories. There’s an additional 10% discount for SBI credit card users.

During Xiaomi’s Diwali sale smartphones will be available with up to Rs 12,000 off, TVs up to Rs 10,000 off and ecosystem products up to Rs 5,000 off. Consumers can also avail 10% discount on prepaid orders. Here’s a look at the top offers and deals consumers can get in Diwali with Mi sale.

Redmi phones

Redmi Note 7 Pro which launched at a starting price of Rs 13,999 will now be available at Rs 11,999. Redmi Y3 selfie smartphone also gets discounted to Rs 7,999 from Rs 9,999 in this sale. Redmi Note 7S also gets discounted to Rs 8,999 for the base model. Xiaomi’s budget phone Redmi 7A is now available at Rs 4,999.

One of Xiaomi’s most popular phones Poco F1 (6GB+128GB) is now available at Rs 15,999. The armoured edition of Poco F1 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage can be purchased at Rs 18,999. Poco F1 (8GB+256GB) is also available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999.

Xiaomi Redmi K20 which launched at Rs 21,999 is now available at a lower price of Rs 19,999. The base model of Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999. The smartphone originally retails at Rs 27,999.

Mi TVs

Mi LED TV 4A Pro (32-inch) is available at Rs 11,499. The 43-inch model is also discounted at Rs 20,999. The Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32-inch) also gets discounted to Rs 11,499. Mi LED TV 4X Pro (55-inch) is also up for sale at a discounted price of Rs 39,999.

