Diwali with Mi sale: Top offers, deals on Xiaomi smartphones, Mi LED TV, and more

Xiaomi will be hosting another festive sale on the occasion of Diwali. Xiaomi’s ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale will start on October 23 and continue till October 25.

Xiaomi will have discounts on its smartphones along with a bunch of accessories. In addition to this, Xiaomi will be hosting games like ‘Cracker Ninja’ where users have a chance to win the Poco F1, Redmi Y2 and Mi power banks. The popular ‘Re 1 Flash Sale’ will also take place where Xiaomi will offer two products each day for Re 1.

Some other offers include Rs 750 discount for SBI credit card holders on purchasing above Rs 7,500. Paytm users will get flat Rs 500 cashback on Redmi Note 5 and Poco F1. MobiKwik will also offer 20% SuperCash up to Rs 2,000. Here’s a look at the top discounts during Xiaomi’s Diwali sale.

Smartphones

The base model of Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB+64GB) which retails at Rs 14,999 will be available at Rs 12,999. The 6GB+64GB variant also gets the same discount bringing its price down to Rs 14,999 from Rs 16,999. Xiaomi’s selfie smartphone Redmi Y2 (4GB+64GB) also gets a discount of Rs 2,000 making its sale price Rs 10,999. Lastly, the Mi A2 Android One smartphone will be available at Rs 14,999. It is priced at Rs 16,999.

Mi TV

Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch gets a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Diwali sale. It will be available at Rs 21,999. Users can get additional Rs 500 off with Amazon Pay on the 32-inch and 43-inch models.

Accessories

Mi Bluetooth headset (Basic Black) and Mi Bluetooth audio receiver (White) will be available at Rs 799 and Rs 899 respectively. Mi earphones will be available with Rs 50 and Rs 100 discounts. Mi Bluetooth Speaker (Basic 2) which retails at Rs 1,799 will be available at Rs 1,599. Mi Power Bank 2i 20,000mAh and 10,000mAh will be available at Rs 1,399 and Rs 699 respectively.

Xiaomi also has discounts in its offline stores which will go on till November 7. Here, buyers can avail Paytm Mall cashback of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, and SBI cashback of Rs 500. Xiaomi is also offering no cost EMI options on phones including the Poco F1.

