Diwali with Mi sale: Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi Note 5 Pro get up to Rs 2,000 discount

Xiaomi joins in on the festive celebrations with another ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale. Xiaomi’s Diwali sale is currently live and will continue till November. E-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart are also hosting their respective Diwali sales during the same period.

In addition to discounts on products, Xiaomi also has offers from other partners. Paytm users can avail flat cashback of Rs 500 on a minimum transaction of Rs 5,000 on select products. MobiKwik is also offering 15% SuperCash up to Rs 2,000. Buyers also have a chance to win ixigo coupons worth Rs 3,500 on purchasing Xiaomi phones.

Smartphones

Redmi Note 5 Pro which starts at Rs 12,999 is being offered with up to Rs 2,000 discount. Xiaomi’s selfie smartphone Redmi Y2 also gets up to Rs 2,000 discount. It starts at Rs 9,999 for the base model. Mi A2 Android One smartphone will be available soon with up to Rs 2,000 discount. Xiaomi will be offering its Poco F1 smartphone with up to Rs 3,000 discount. It starts at Rs 20,999, and comes in four colour options.

Accessories

Mi Band HRX edition gets a small discount of Rs 100 bringing its price down to Rs 1,199. The newer Mi Band 3 can also be purchased at Rs 1,999. Mi Earphones (Basic) and Mi Earphones are available at Rs 349 and Rs 599 respectively. More accessories like Mi Bluetooth Headset (Basic) and Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver can be purchased at Rs 799 and Rs 999 respectively.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi Band 3 review: There’s more than just fitness on this tiny device

Mi LED Smart TV

Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch is available with a discount of Rs 1,000 bringing its price down from Rs 22,999 to Rs 21,999.

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A PRO review: Value-for-money smart TV at Rs 29,999

Mi Bluetooth speaker

Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 is priced at Rs 799 during this sale. The bigger Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 is available at a sale price of Rs 1,599. Xiaomi also has its Mi Router 3C up for grabs at Rs 899, and its 20,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i at Rs 1,499.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 12:37 IST