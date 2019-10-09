Diwali with Mi sale: Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro available with discounts

tech

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 14:50 IST

Xiaomi just concluded its ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale and the company is back with another edition. Xiaomi’s extended Diwali with Mi sale will take place from October 12 till October 17.

Ahead of the sale Xiaomi has given a sneak peek at the products it will put up with discounts. Consumers will be able to purchase Redmi phones and Mi TVs at discounted prices during this festive sale. Other than this SBI credit card users will get 10% instant discount. Consumers can also avail no cost EMI options on Bajaj Finserv.

Here are the deals teased by Xiaomi for its Diwali sale.

Redmi Note 7 Pro which starts at Rs 11,999 will be available with discounts. Redmi 7A and Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Y3 will also be discounted. All three phones are currently available under Rs 10,000. Redmi 7 which was discounted to Rs 4,999 in the first Diwali sale will be available with discounts in this sale too.

One of Xiaomi’s most popular phones, Poco F1 will be offered with discounts below Rs 20,000. The smartphone is available in four variants. Xiaomi Redmi K20 will also be offered under Rs 20,000 during this sale. Redmi K20 Pro will also be discounted. Redmi K20 starts at Rs 19,999 while Redmi K20 Pro retails at Rs 24,999 for the base model.

From Xiaomi’s TV lineup, Mi LED TV 4A Pro 32-inch and 43-inch models will be available for sale. Mi LED 4C Pro 32-inch which currently retails for Rs 12,999 will be available with discounts.

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 14:50 IST