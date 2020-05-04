Do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence: Facebook responds to Bois Locker Room controversy

tech

Facebook has responded to the Bois Locker Room controversy that has gone viral on social media. In case you do not know what the Bois Locker Room controversy is, you can read all about it here.

Long story short, teenage boys from posh South Delhi schools had created a group on Instagram, called the Bois Locker Room, where they were exchanging pictures of underage women (their classmates) along with discussions about their bodies with graphic sexual references. Reports have it that the group also shared morphed nude pictures of women on this group.

Screenshots of the group chats have been circulating on social media for the last few days and there has been ample outrage about it, in fact, cyber security experts have stepped in along with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) who have written to Delhi Police asking them to take immediate action.

DCW has written to Instagram as well.

Facebook, Instagram’s parent company has responded to a query regarding the controversy with:

“We absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it. We have policies that disallow the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, as well as threats to share such imagery and we take this issue very seriously. Ensuring our community can express themselves in a safe and respectful way is our top priority.”

This statement comes from a Facebook company spokesperson.

The social media company also reiterated their standards and guidelines that condemns child nudity and exploitation. However, the company did not specify if any action was taken against the group or its members.

We will let you know once we hear more.