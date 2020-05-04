e-paper
Do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence: Facebook responds to Bois Locker Room controversy

The DCW has written to both Instagram and Delhi Police asking for immediate action against the Instagram group

tech Updated: May 04, 2020 22:53 IST
Jhinuk Sen
Jhinuk Sen
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Teenage boys from posh South Delhi schools had created a group on Instagram, called the Bois Locker Room, where they were exchanging pictures of underage women (their classmates) along with discussions about their bodies with graphic sexual references.
Teenage boys from posh South Delhi schools had created a group on Instagram, called the Bois Locker Room, where they were exchanging pictures of underage women (their classmates) along with discussions about their bodies with graphic sexual references.(EUTERS)
         

Facebook has responded to the Bois Locker Room controversy that has gone viral on social media. In case you do not know what the Bois Locker Room controversy is, you can read all about it here.

Long story short, teenage boys from posh South Delhi schools had created a group on Instagram, called the Bois Locker Room, where they were exchanging pictures of underage women (their classmates) along with discussions about their bodies with graphic sexual references. Reports have it that the group also shared morphed nude pictures of women on this group.

Also Read: Delhi Commission for Women issues notices to Instagram, Delhi Police against Bois Locker Room

Screenshots of the group chats have been circulating on social media for the last few days and there has been ample outrage about it, in fact, cyber security experts have stepped in along with the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) who have written to Delhi Police asking them to take immediate action.

DCW has written to Instagram as well.

Facebook, Instagram’s parent company has responded to a query regarding the controversy with:

“We absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it. We have policies that disallow the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, as well as threats to share such imagery and we take this issue very seriously. Ensuring our community can express themselves in a safe and respectful way is our top priority.”

This statement comes from a Facebook company spokesperson.

The social media company also reiterated their standards and guidelines that condemns child nudity and exploitation. However, the company did not specify if any action was taken against the group or its members.

We will let you know once we hear more.

‘As world fights Covid-19, some spreading other viruses’: PM Modi at NAM
LIVE| Delhi govt to charge 70% tax on liquor as ‘Special Corona Fees’
3 jawans killed in attack on security personnel in J-K’s Handwara
Vijay Mallya knocks on UK SC door to block extradition
Here’s how much Apple’s new MacBook Pro will cost in India
Maharashtra govt accuses Arnab Goswami of interfering with probe, moves SC
Gautam Gambhir picks all-time India Test XI, chooses Anil Kumble as skipper
Watch: Cops lob teargas shells to control migrant workers’ protest in Surat
