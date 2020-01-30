Dodo, ninja, bubble tea and 114 other emojis you are going to get in 2020

tech

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 13:16 IST

The Unicode Consortium, the guys who actually approve emojis that are sent out to emoji-using platforms every year, have announced a list of 117 new emojis for 2020. Every year this consortium gets suggestions for emojis to add to their already exhaustive list of designs and the last iteration they released, the Emoji 12.1, included emojis like ‘farmer with a pitchfork’, ‘person with probing crane’ etc.

Google is one of the names behind the hundreds of suggestions made each year and for 2020 they have decided to focus on representation, inclusion and diversity. This is a refreshing addition to a movement that started with skin colours and then grew to add family emojis with two dads and two moms.

This year the circle of love has been widened to include people hugging , which shows more empathy than the excited hugging face, gender-neutral individual in a tuxedo and a wedding dress, a Mx Claus that is the gender-neutral alternative to a Mr and Mrs Claus, the transgender flag and sign etc.

These expands upon the 138 new gender-neutral emojis added in late 2019 as part of Emoji 12.1.

The evolution of the gendered emojis.

Besides these, there are more food emojis like foundue, tamales and bubble tea.

Some of the new food emojis.

Animals like the dodo, mammoth, beaver, seal and a black cat have also made it to the new list.

The new mammals on the block.

Unicode announced the publishing of Emoji 13.0 data files on January 29 with the announcement being made ahead of the rest of the Unicode 13.0 release to give vendors appropriate time to work on their emoji release for the year.

These tend to come to Android in beta around August, and to iOS and macOS in October or November. So you can expect to see these new emojis on major operating systems in the second half of 2020.