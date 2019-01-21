Dolby Studios working on smartphone app that records studio quality audio

Dolby Labs is apparently looking at entering the social space where new-age influencers as the company has been quietly testing a new mobile app for recording and cleaning up audio under the codename “234.”

As first reported by TechCrunch, Dolby Labs is working on Dolby Live/234, which is a social app targeted at creators, looking at recording quality sound right from their smartphones.

The app has a signup link. However, there is no product page associated with it, indicating it is still under development. According to the report, Dolby 234 automatically cleans up the sound, gives it tone and space, and finds the ideal loudness.

Those who have gotten access to the beta version of the app can quickly record audio or audio and video clips with background noise cancelling option. There are some free sound editing tools as well, including a free seven-day trial of Dolby’s Essentials pack of EQ presets.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:33 IST