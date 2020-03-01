Don’t want others to join your WhatsApp group using the public link? Here’s how to reset the URL

tech

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:13 IST

WhatsApp made it to several headlines a few days ago for a ‘major’ security compromise, reportedly exposing over 470,000 groups, members details and chat content out in the open. Anybody could join these private and public groups using the links posted on the public platform. These were also indexed by Google and showed in search results. WhatsApp however, found a ‘partial’ solution for it the same day by removing the ‘chat.whatsapp.com’ listing from the search engine. But given the security concerns of users, it is never enough and even the smallest of news can make you question the company. If you are one of those who are still not convinced with WhatsApp’s solution, there’s another way to avoid users from joining your private or public group.

As it turns out, the solution is hidden inside WhatsApp itself. If you or someone else has already shared the group’s link on social media or any website, they can reset it, preventing more people to join. How do you do it? Follow the steps below:

Step 1: Go in the particular WhatsApp group.

Step 2: Tap on the info area.

Step 3: Tap on the Invite via link.

Step 4: From the four given options, tap on the ‘Reset link’ option.

And that’s it. You will then get a new link as the old one will be dead. However, it is advisable that one should share the link carefully and doesn’t always post it on public forums, which can again lead to more people joining the group unwantedly.

However, the best way is still to save the member’s contact number in your smartphone’s address list. This will add the member in your WhatsApp group as well, from where he/she can be added in the group.