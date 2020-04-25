Don’t worry, the new Apple iPhone SE’s A13 Bionic chipset is as powerful as the one in iPhone 11

tech

Rubbishing the recent reports of Apple underclocking its A13 Bionic processor in iPhone SE (2020), tipster Jon Prosser says that the chipset is as powerful as the one used in the iPhone 11 series. Although some reports mentioned that Apple iPhone SE (2020) scored lower than iPhone 11 (with the same A13 Bionic processor) in Antutu benchmarks, Prosser says that it is because of the low RAM capacity in SE. Chipset has nothing to with it and it is as powerful as the ones used in the iPhone 11 series.

As per iFixit’s teardown of iPhone 11, the smartphone has 4GB RAM while the latest reports indicate iPhone SE to feature 3GB RAM, something that resulted in lower benchmark score.

Guys 🤦🏼‍♂️



The A13 chip inside the iPhone SE is not underclocked.



The SE has 25% less RAM than the 11 & 11 Pro.



And even so, we’re talking about a 5% difference in benchmark scores.



Calm your tits. pic.twitter.com/XKUrvFgYH8 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 25, 2020

As per the screenshot of AnTuTu benchmark test results shared by Mysmartprice, the new iPhone SE was seen scoring 492166, which is way lower than what iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max despite them featuring the same processor. As per the result table, the score of iPhone SE (2020) fell in between the iPad Air 3 and iPhone 11 (the least powerful in the iPhone 11 series).

Apple has not yet commented anything on this yet. However, it won’t be surprising if Apple is playing with the clocking speeds of the processor. A recent report mentioned that Apple’s new A12Z processor that is found in the recently launched iPad Pro tablets is essentially the same A12X processor that is used in 2018 iPad Pro models. The difference is that while one of cores in the eight-core A12X was disabled back in 2018, it has been enabled now and the chip is renamed to A12Z.